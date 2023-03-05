Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Update

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Autohome Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 312,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,593,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330,258 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

