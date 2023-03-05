AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,455.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,373.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.