AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,899.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,455.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,373.53.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

