AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

