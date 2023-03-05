AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $175.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.78.

NYSE AVB opened at $172.68 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

