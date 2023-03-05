Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 4.5 %

CDMO stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $398,266. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,593 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,939 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

