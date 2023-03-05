AVINOC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $268,261.18 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, AVINOC has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $268,261.18 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

