Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,094. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock traded up $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.64. The company had a trading volume of 310,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,597. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.08 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

