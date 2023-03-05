AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €35.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($37.77) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of EPA CS opened at €29.89 ($31.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.13. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

