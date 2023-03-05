Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.64.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.