Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

