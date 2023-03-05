Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Update

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Azenta
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
Read More
