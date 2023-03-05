Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

