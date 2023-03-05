Baby Doge Coin One Day Volume Tops $27.47 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $407.40 million and $27.47 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.01307355 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006117 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012974 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032695 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01672132 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $10,342,989.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

