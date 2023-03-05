Badger DAO Hits Market Cap of $61.54 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00014407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and $5.23 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

