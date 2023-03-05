BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,146 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.86) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BAE Systems to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 997.67 ($12.04).

LON:BA opened at GBX 908 ($10.96) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 861.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 823.40. The company has a market capitalization of £27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,816.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

