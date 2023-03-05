Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCSF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 575,439 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 218,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 102,463 shares during the period.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 2.6 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 170,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

