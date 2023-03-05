Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 1,164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,462.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

