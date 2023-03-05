Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,200 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 1,164,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,462.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.
About Banca Mediolanum
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.