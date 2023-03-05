Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.16. 39,109,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,626,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.