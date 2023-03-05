Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $135.30 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,553,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $135,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

