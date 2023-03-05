Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $139.42 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of J. M. Smucker worth $139,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

