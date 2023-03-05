Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $147.09 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $147,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $186.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

