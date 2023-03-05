Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 189,656 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Healthpeak Properties worth $133,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 462,731 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

