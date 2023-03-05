Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Tyson Foods worth $150,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

