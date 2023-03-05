Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$88.63 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$69.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$63.19 and a 1-year high of C$94.17. The stock has a market cap of C$83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

