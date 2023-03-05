Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of BKSC stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.41. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $20.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

