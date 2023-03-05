Barclays Trims Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Target Price to $14.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.04.
Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.51.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
