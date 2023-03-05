Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.01.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTE opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

