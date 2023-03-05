Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $149.67 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $149.67 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.80 or 0.06988605 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00072908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00024160 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.