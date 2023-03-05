Binance USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.70 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $8.79 billion and approximately $3.70 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00422808 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.46 or 0.28579052 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,785,234,599 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

