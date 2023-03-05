BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $105.63

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $105.63 or 0.00470470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $309.48 million and approximately $69,409.28 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.



BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,929,705 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

