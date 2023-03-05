BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

