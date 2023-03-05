Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biomerica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 66.11% and a negative net margin of 34.58%.

(Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.