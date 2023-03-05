BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 321,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of BioVie stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. 605,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,649. The stock has a market cap of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioVie Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

