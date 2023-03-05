Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Tops $156,021.74

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and approximately $156,021.74 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00207163 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00096549 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054392 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.