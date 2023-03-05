Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.35

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $23.65 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00172363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00048825 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.