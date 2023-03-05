Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $119,724.01 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $119,724.01 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.74023493 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $114,857.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

