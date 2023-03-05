BitcoinBR Trading Down 81.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded down 81.8% against the US dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $121,501.19 and approximately $75.79 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

