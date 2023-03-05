Bitgert Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $210.28 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitgert has a market capitalization of $210.28 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitgert has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

