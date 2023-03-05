BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

