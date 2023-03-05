BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $231,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

