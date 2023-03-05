BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.