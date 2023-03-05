BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at JMP Securities

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Stories

