Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
BLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.88.
Blink Charging Stock Performance
Blink Charging stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $556.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 97.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
