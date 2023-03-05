Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Up 24.9% in February

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blue Apron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 1,534,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Blue Apron

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.