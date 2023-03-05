Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of BPMC traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 1,465,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,232. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

