BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$88.63 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$78.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.38. The firm has a market cap of C$83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$63.19 and a 1 year high of C$94.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

