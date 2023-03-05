BMO Capital Markets Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $15.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.91.

PLUG opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

