BNB (BNB) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $45.90 billion and approximately $311.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $290.69 or 0.01295552 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,894,197 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,894,287.80682945 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.55509803 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1206 active market(s) with $310,266,382.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

