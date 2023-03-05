BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

