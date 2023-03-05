BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 733,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.59. BOC Aviation has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$9.35.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of BOC Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

